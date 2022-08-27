Families celebrate new homes built through Habitat for Humanity

On Saturday, several families celebrated their new homes built by volunteers and Austin Habitat for Humanity.

AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership may seem like it's just a dream, especially in Austin where home prices have skyrocketed.

But Habitat for Humanity is helping that dream become a reality for families in the area. On Saturday, they celebrated just that for seven families.

They celebrated the new homes in an Austin neighborhood that were built by volunteers and Austin Habitat for Humanity. But it's not the first time the new homeowners have seen their houses.

The aspiring homeowners are required to put it what's called "sweat equity," meaning many of them learn construction and get hands-on experience as they build alongside the professionals.

For one mother, Regina, the new home was an answer to her prayers.

"I'm feeling blessed. I'm feeling like God answered my prayers and I know God is with me. And that's just amazing what I feel, like amazing," she said.

She and her two kids toured their new home on Saturday. It was one of several that the organization and volunteers completed recently.

The next build season is right around the corner as it starts in September.

