Fake school threats can cause students to face real consequences

A student can be charged with a terroristic threat if they make a fake threat against a school, which can be a felony.

TEXAS, USA — In recent days, multiple Texas schools have been the target of hoax 911 calls and fake threats.

Just last week, Lockhart police said a 12-year-old girl wrote a threatening note on a piece of toilet paper in a bathroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Now, police said she is facing a felony charge for a terroristic threat.

According to Texas Code, the least severe charge for a terroristic threat is a misdemeanor. Someone can be charged with this if they have the intent to place any person in fear of serious bodily injury. A person can be fined up to $4,000 and face up to one year in jail for this.

The most severe charge for a terroristic threat is a felony. This is what you will most likely face if you threaten a school. Texas Code states that the crime will be a felony if the person has the intent to place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury. If charged with this, the person could face two to 10 years in prison.

