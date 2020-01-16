LLANO, Texas — Check your cash, there could be a fake $100 bill in your pocket!

The City of Llano has sent a warning to the public that some counterfeit cash has been circulating across the small Texas town.

The main identifier in these bogus bills? Chinese lettering on the backside.

If you come across one, call the Llano Police Department at 325-247-3028.

This isn't the first time fake bills have been found in the area. In April 2019, Llano County deputies were on the hunt for more fake bills after they found some in a narcotics search. These bills also had Chinese markings, which officials said are usually used to train Chinese bank tellers in American currency.

To learn more about how you can spot a counterfeit bill, click here.

