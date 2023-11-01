Computer failure for FAA results in domestic ground-stop until 8 a.m.

The system, called the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is required for pilots-in-command to be able to take-off and land.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has instructed all domestic airlines to pause flights until 8 a.m. Central Standard Time due to a computer failure.

In an article from ABC News, the system that sends out flight hazards and real-time restrictions for pilots and their crews is down. The system, called the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is required for pilots-in-command to be able to take-off and land.

"The FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement to ABC News.

The FAA updated at 6:20 a.m. that all domestic departures are paused until 8 a.m. Central Standard Time to allow the "agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

This update comes 10 minutes after the FAA clarified that some system functions have begun to come online.

"While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA tweeted.

As of 5:22 a.m., the Austin airport (AUS) tweeted that the airport is experiencing a ground-stop and that passengers can expect delays throughout the day. AUS already has 118 flight delays following the FAA instruction.

#AUSAlert: An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country. Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day.



✈️ Please stay in contact with your airline & check your flight status before heading to AUS. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) January 11, 2023

In a note to Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), the FAA stated "GROUND STOP ALL FLIGHTS / ALL DESTINATIONS, EXCLUDES MILITARY."

The note to ATCSCC further stated that the ground-stop effects all airports and facilities.

Southwest Airlines, which experienced mass delays not even a month ago during winter weather, stated that they are monitoring the issue with the FAA systems and it may impact the start of operations today.

"Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes. If your flight status changes substantially we will message the day of travel contact listed on your reservation by their preferred contact method," Southwest stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.