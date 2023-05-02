FAA investigating close call involving Allegiant flight at Austin airport

The FAA said Allegiant Flight 1500 from Cincinnati was preparing to land in Austin “when the crew initiated a climb due to a small aircraft in proximity.”

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a near-collision incident involving an Allegiant Air flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday, June 26.

The FAA said Allegiant Flight 1500 from Cincinnati was preparing to land in Austin “when the crew initiated a climb due to a small aircraft in proximity.”

The closest proximity was 1.6 miles and 200 feet, the FAA said.

A spokesperson from Allegiant confirmed the incident but told KVUE they could not comment on active investigations.

Earlier this year, the FAA appointed a safety review panel in response to several close calls between airplanes, some of which appeared to be caused by FAA air traffic controllers.

In February, a FedEx cargo plane attempting to land at the Austin airport had to reverse course after a Southwest Airlines plane was cleared to depart from the same runway.

An NTSB report into that incident was released in March and said the captain of the FedEx plane "noted that at an altitude of about 150 feet, the FO called go-around after visually seeing [the Southwest Airlines flight] at approximately 1,000 feet to 1,500 feet from the approach end of the runway."

The report did not state the closest proximity of the planes at the time of the "overflight" occurrence.

KVUE has reached out to the Austin airport for more details on Monday's incident.