F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend

Lando Norris is teaming up with The Secret Genius Project and Smartsheet in hopes of inspiring high schoolers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.

The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now.

“There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but sometimes you've got to make those sacrifices,” said Lando Norris, No. 7 in the F1 standings.

He's driving the McLaren, but he slowed down a bit Wednesday to talk to local high school kids about the importance of focusing on their passions, whatever those may be.

He teamed up with sponsor Smartsheet, which is taking its name off Norris' car this weekend and replacing it with a nonprofit called The Hidden Genius Project, a group dedicated to showing minority students the possibilities they never knew existed.

"Growing up in Oakland, East Oakland, is is kind of rough. There's not a lot of opportunities that you see, that you know of," said Guy Hesten Parrish with The Hidden Genius Project. "It showed me that web design is a way to make it out of my community, and so it also to give back because I know there's a lot there's a lot of youth, especially, that look like me, who don't know a lot about technology and work and taking it."

