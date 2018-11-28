AUSTIN — The sentencing hearing continues for a Cedar Park mother who pled guilty for her role in the death of her toddler in 2014.

Meagan Work is charged with evidence tampering and injury to a child by omission, which means she didn't get him medical care.

Two-year-old Colton Turner was found in a shallow grave in southeast Austin in 2014 after authorities led a search for the boy. Earlier in the sentencing hearing, a detective described finding Turner's body.

Testimony resumed with Robert Coe, the potential eyewitness, on Wednesday.

Coe and the courtroom watched as a video of an Austin Police Department interview from 2014 played the reenactment of what Coe saw in July 2014.

On Tuesday, Coe testified that he saw a woman shake a child back and forth like "a rag doll" and slammed the child's head against the truck door.

“This incident has haunted me for four years. It has stuck out in my mind," said Coe, visibly shaken. "As to the question you asked me yesterday, why did I not report it, I’ve had to deal with that every day.”

He said he expects that will haunt him for the rest of his life.

The video showed Coe holding a doll and recreating what he saw from a few months before. The interview happened in October 2014.

“To me, it’s possible I might have heard or seen that little boy’s last breaths," said Coe, before he broke down, and Judge David Wahlberg called for a recess.

When they returned, Coe apologized to the judge. Judge Wahlberg, tears in his own eyes, assured Coe he had nothing to apologize for.

"Understand that we all share the pain that you're in," said Judge Wahlberg.

