Austin City Council votes to extend eviction moratorium to Oct. 15

It prohibits landlords from issuing notices to vacate, except in certain circumstances.

AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin who may be struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic are getting some relief thanks to the Austin City Council.

Thursday night, council members voted to extend the eviction moratorium in Austin. It's now set to end on Oct. 15.

The eviction moratorium was first put in place on March 26, 2020, and prohibits landlords from issuing notices to vacate except in certain circumstances.

Austin and Travis County leaders had previously extended the eviction order through Aug. 1 back in April. When the order expires, landlords will be allowed to file a Notice of Eviction if their tenant has unpaid rent for five or more months and has exhausted all of their rental assistance remedies.

Also at the city council meeting on July 30, council members approved $35 million to aid those who are struggling to pay their rent and utilities. You can go to austintexas.gov/RENT if you need assistance.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national moratorium on evictions is set to expire Saturday, July 31.