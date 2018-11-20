AUSTIN — It’s bigger and better than last year, according to the Westin Austin Downtown’s executive chef, Martin Wilda.

“He goes, ‘I want you to build me a life-size gingerbread house,’ and I said ‘OK, I’ll see what we can do,’” said Wilda.

The giant gingerbread house is back in the hotel’s lobby for the second year, and, yes, it’s real.

The house is made from a massive list of ingredients, including 900 pounds of flour and 350 pounds of brown sugar.

“It’s truly a labor of love,” said Kelsey Hart, the outlet sales manager.

The display is open for lunch and dinner and seats up to 12 people.

A portion of the proceeds go to Back on My Feet, a local nonprofit that combats homelessness.

The house opened on Nov. 19, and will stay open through Dec. 30.

For a full menu, pricing, and reservations, email: Kelsey.Hart@white loding.com or info@stellasanjac.com.

