Evergreen Cemetery headstones vandalized in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Some headstones at the Evergreen Cemetery in East Austin were vandalized. The cemetery is located at 3300 East 12th St.

A person who works at the cemetery confirmed to KVUE Monday morning that the headstones were spray painted. A KVUE photographer went to the cemetery and saw several headstones covered in blue spray paint.

Evergreen Cemetery was established in 1926. It was Austin's first major municipal graveyard dedicated to African-Americans, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Before this cemetery was created, black Austinites were buried in separate sections of shared sites, or in family, private or community graveyards.

