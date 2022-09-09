Stair climbs, events taking place to remember 9/11 in the Austin area

Here is a breakdown detailing where you can go to participate on Sept. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — In honor of 9/11, a variety of groups around the greater Austin area are hosting memorial stair climbs and events to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tower Climb at Circuit of the Americas

The Samaritan Center is hosting its second annual tower climb at the COTA Observation Tower in honor of the first responders who lost their lives during 9/11.

There are two climbing groups, one starting at 7:30 a.m. and another at 8:30 a.m., where participants will firefighter-style climb the 251-foot tower. The event is open to the public with a $35 registration fee.

The registration fee benefits the Samaritan Center's mental health and integrative medicine programs for veterans, first responders, military and their families.

Tower Climb at the Hill Country Galleria

The Hill Country Galleria is hosting and sponsoring its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Bee Cave. The Bee Cave Police, Lakeway police and Lake Travis Fire Rescue will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center as tribute to the fallen New York Fire Department firefighters and first responders on Sept. 11.

The stair climb will begin at 7:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, where it will start at the Hill Country Galleria's Parking Garage A. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and support the local police and firefighter members as they pay tribute.

Their stair climb is not timed.

Memorial Star Climb at the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower

The Austin Fire Department, Local 975 and ESPADA will be participating in their annual memorial stair climb on Sept. 11 to honor the 343 firefighters lost. Before the stair climb, there will be a memorial service at 7:30 a.m. at the Buford Fire Tower on Lady Bird Lake, located across from City Hall.

After the service, the stair climb will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower, located at 517 S. Pleasant Valley Drive.

Firefighters will climb the tower in full turnout gear with an air pack and a hose bundle in complete silence. They will make the number of flights up and down the tower to equal the height of the World Trade Center.

Once the climb is completed, which takes roughly an hour, there will be a bagpipes and drums performance done by the Emergency Services Pipes and Drums Association. The performance can be seen at the Capital Rotunda.

City of Kyle Ribbon Cutting at Heroes Memorial Park

The City of Kyle will be cutting the ribbon on its newly installed Heroes Memorial Park at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Before the ribbon is physically cut, there will be a procession by honor guards, a flag-raising ceremony, a performance of the National Anthem by the Hays CISD High Schools' Honor Choirs and a moment of silence for the lives lost.

After the moment of silence, the ribbon cutting will end by having a commemorative flyover by the Air Force Central Texas Wing.

Those wishing to attend the ribbon cutting should park at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, located at 979 Kohlers Crossing, adjacent to the park. There is also parking available at the Austin Community College Hays Campus, located at 1200 Kohlers Crossing, with a shuttle to the park.

