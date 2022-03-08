Evacuations underway due to wildfire in Wimberley area

The River Mountain Ranch community is currently impacted by the wildfire.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area.

Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.

Evacuations have started in the fire's vicinity. Law enforcement will be contacting residents in the area. The Hays County Office of Emergency Management said about eight homes were asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution. Specifically, homes in in the 500 to 700 block of Bluffview were asked to evacuate. Around 45 households voluntarily evacuated.

A shelter has been set up at the First Baptist Church of Wimberley at 15951 Winters Mill Parkway.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the fire Hermosa. The fire is currently 20 acres and is 0% contained as of 6:57 p.m. Wimberley Fire Rescue said firefighters from Caldwell, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Blanco counties were responding to the fire. STAR Flight and the Texas National Guard are also responding by providing air support and dropping water and fire retardant. Hays County Wildland Task Force is also providing air support.

Roadways in the area may be closed in the area, including in Bluff View. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Officials also ask drivers not to block narrow roads as officials are working the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet know, but it is believed to be accidental. The source of the fire was near a construction sirte.