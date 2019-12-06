LOCKHART, Texas — Due to a high volume of animal intakes, the Lockhart Animal Shelter said euthanasia is likely in store for many dogs at the shelter. Some could be put down as early as this Friday and Saturday.

"We will be euthanizing some beautiful dogs by Fri and Sat. Due to high volume intakes. It is what it is," said volunteer Amy Baxter on Facebook.

Baxter is a full-time volunteer at the shelter and she said dogs are coming in faster than the shelter can get them out due to recent storms.

She said the shelter has 51 kennels and they were already full when they got 22 more dogs since Tuesday afternoon. The average monthly intake of animals for the shelter is 303.

Baxter said in May, only 25 people reclaimed their pets and only 25 other animals were adopted.

At the Lockhart shelter, they can keep an animal for 72 hours from the time of admission until it is either put up for adoption or euthanized.

Currently, adoption prices are $55 for dogs and $45 for cats. If you'd like to visit the shelter, you can find more information on their website.

Right now, the shelter is seeking any kind of help from fosters to adoptions.

