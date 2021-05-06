Dr. Mark Escott to transition to chief medical officer

Escott was originally appointed to the interim health authority position in October 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott is moving into a new role as the chief medical officer, according to a letter sent to Mayor Steve Adler and County Judge Andy Brown.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the letter states that Escott will end his interim role as county health authority to "fully engage" in his new role as the chief medical officer.

"In this role, I am excited to provide strategic alignment and oversight of the clinical services within the City of Austin while expanding upon the many health care partnerships that have been strengthened during the pandemic," Escott said in the letter, according to the Statesman. "I look forward to continuing to work with you and the new Health Authority to bridge the gaps in the availability of affordable health care and ensure that we address the deep disparities that persist in the impact of disease and injury in our community."

The Statesman reports that Escott is expected to continue serving as the interim health authority until May 31.

Escott was originally appointed to the interim position in October 2019, according to the Statesman, and his role was extended five months later in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in the Austin area.

Less than two weeks ago, the City of Austin announced that Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard has been named the next assistant city manager for Health & Environment and Culture & Lifelong Learning. Hayden-Howard starts her new position on Monday, and current APH Assistant Director Adrienne Sturrup is serving as the interim APH director while a search for a candidate begins in the coming months.