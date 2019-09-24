AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached is for a related story back in January 2019.

Historical site Elisabet Ney Museum has been named a finalist for the 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Streets grant by The National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Elisabet Ney Museum site is one of the only southwest sites to be selected. The museum celebrates the life and work of Elisabet Ney, who was a famed sculptor, intellectual, a gender non-conformist and a democracy activist.

The nationwide campaign showcases the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, by engaging the public in preserving historic places.

The grants will be awarded by the sites that receive the most votes on online from the public through Oct. 29.

Winners of the grant will share $2M in grants from American Express, where the top Main Streets will receive funds to preserve their historic site.

Over the past 13 years, the program has provided more than $25 million in support of more than 250 historic sites across the United States and has engaged more than a million people.

The Friends of the Ney support group has announced “Through These Doors” as the campaign’s theme, focusing on access, inclusion, women’s rights, immigration and voter's rights.

“We seek to honor those who walked ‘Through These Doors’ by restoring all 18 exterior doors of Formosa, an iconic 19th-century woman artist’s home and studio in Austin," said Oliver Franklin, Museum Site Coordinator. “Worn and fragile, plain but grand, they welcome the outsider graciously, as they did a century ago. Important artwork was made here, but so was Elisabet’s brilliant legacy: the birth of Austin’s independent spirit.”

The Ney will also have an open house event on Oct. 27 called "Polkapocalypse: Through These Doors."

The event will feature multiple polka bands, a costume contest, dancing, food trucks, custom t-shirt printing and a participatory art installation commemorating the19th Amendment/National Trust as well as on-site voter registration.

The Elisabet Ney Museum is a property of the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

