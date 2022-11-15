'We are emerging victoriously' | Erik Cantu, who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer, is now awake

A picture of Cantu was shared to a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $42,000 for his recovery.

SAN ANTONIO — The teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer is now awake.

Erik Cantu, 17, has been in the hospital for over a month after former Officer James Brennand fired 10 rounds at Cantu and the car.

The GoFundMe page, which as of Nov. 15, has raised nearly $42,000, was updated on Friday with the following, reportedly from Erik's father:

"After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with all the prayers sent by the masses we are emerging victoriously from this unfortunate event!!! You’re the first to see this smile and I’m one proud father to see this young man fight so hard to be here. We still have one more potential surgery and weeks and months and years of rehab but he’s proving he can do it. Thank you all for being there for us through this journey for Erik."

The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Cantu eating his burger in a McDonald's parking lot when the first-year officer opened the drivers-side door and ordered the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and Cantu attempting to drive away.

That's when Brennand fired several shots at Cantu, and he was hit multiple times.