Equity Action submits petition to add 'Police Oversight Act' to Austin ballot

The petition currently has more than 33,000 signatures.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group has submitted a petition in support of the "Police Oversight Act."

Equity Action said Tuesday that it has collected more than 33,000 signatures on its petition. The group delivered the signatures to the city clerk on Monday.

If at least 20,000 of those signatures are validated, Austin voters could see the act on their November ballot.

Way to go, Austin! Despite the hottest Texas summer on record and an ongoing pandemic, unionized local workers and volunteers collected over 33,000 signatures for the Austin Police Oversight Act! The Equity Action team turned the signatures over to the City Clerk yesterday. pic.twitter.com/p4U3ZXZZn9 — Equity Action (@EquityActionATX) August 9, 2022

Equity Action said Councilmember Ann Kitchen (District 5) is among the signatures. Kitchen told the group she signed because "the public needs a say - petition to put on the ballot strengthening independent and transparent police oversight."

If passed, the act would create a local law governing the City of Austin's Office of Police Oversight and Community Police Review Commission, removing them from contract negotiations with the police union.

Equity Action said on Twitter that the act would be the "biggest expansion of police oversight in Austin's history."

