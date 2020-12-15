Endangered man missing from San Antonio's east side

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help to find an endangered missing man who is diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
Juan Miguel Saucedo, 34, was last seen at noon on Sunday, December 13, in the 3000 block of Belgium Lane, which is near the intersection of I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway.
The Texas Endangered Missing Persons Alert Network issued an endangered missing persons alert for Saucedo, who is described as Hispanic, 5’ 05’’, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement officials said they believe Saucedo’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding Saucedo's disappearance, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.