Endangered man missing from San Antonio's east side

Juan Miguel Saucedo, 34, was last seen at noon on Sunday in the 3000 block of Belgium Lane, which is near the intersection of I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help to find an endangered missing man who is diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Juan Miguel Saucedo, 34, was last seen at noon on Sunday, December 13, in the 3000 block of Belgium Lane, which is near the intersection of I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway.

The Texas Endangered Missing Persons Alert Network issued an endangered missing persons alert for Saucedo, who is described as Hispanic, 5’ 05’’, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

ACTIVE ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT for Juan Miguel Saucedo from San Antonio, Tx on 12/15/2020 pic.twitter.com/51ey1CmuFS — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 15, 2020

Law enforcement officials said they believe Saucedo’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.