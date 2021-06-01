Enchanted Rock State Natural Area without water through early July

The park is working to repair a water tower damaged by the winter storms in February.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're planning to go to the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area (ERSNA) this month, be prepared to bring your own water.

On Tuesday, the park announced that it will not have water available for drinking, personal hygiene or cleaning equipment from June 4 through July 1 as it works to repair a water tower damaged by the winter freeze in February. Restrooms will also be closed but porta-potties and composting toilets will be available.

Texas Parks & Wildlife said that visitors should bring sufficient water for their stay a the park. It recommends bringing a minimum of 32 ounces of water per person per hour of physical activity.

The park will have bottled water available for sale courtesy of the Friends of Enchanted Rock at the Park Headquarters during office hours. Bottled water will also be available at all times in the vending machines at headquarters.

For more information, visit the ERSNA website.