First responders called to multiple water rescues as storms move across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders have been called to several water rescues on Friday evening as severe weather whips across Central Texas.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics and Austin Fire Department crews responded to Congress Avenue and East Cesar Chavez Street around 6:50 p.m. after initial reports of a paddleboarder in distress and having trouble getting to shore. No victim was located.

First responders were also called to a water rescue at 7700 N. Capital of Texas Hwy. around 8 p.m. after initial unconfirmed reports a person who "washed down Bull Creek." All people have now been located without distress.

Just before 7:30 p.m., rescue crews responded to Rundberg Lane and Interstate 35 after reports of a person stuck in a submerged vehicle. ATCMS later said there was no patient and the vehicle was pushed out of the road by a response vehicle.

Another water rescue at 2418 Stratford Dr. near Zilker Park was canceled after all four people initially reported unaccounted for were located, ATCEMS said.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several Central Texas counties until 2 a.m. Residents are advised to avoid unessential travel and remember: turn around, don’t drown.

