EMS officials said they treated almost 30 K2 patients within 24 hours.

According to @ATCEMS, from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, EMS treated a total of 29 suspected K2 patients. 11 of them were taken to the hospital.

#K2 Alert: Since our last update, #ATCEMSMedics have responded to an additional 8 suspected K2 incidents involving 9 patients with 3 patient transports. Including earlier incidents, today's 24 hour totals, since midnight, are ~29 suspected K2 patients & 11 patient transports. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 23, 2018

The most recent incidents occurred on the 500 block of East 7th. Street, near the ARCH homeless shelter downtown.

FINAL UPDATE: Prior to clearing the scene, an additional patient was identified bringing incident totals to 17 identified patients with 6 patient transports. No additional updates anticipated for this specific incident. https://t.co/6dYpKxgMum — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 22, 2018

K2 is a synthetic drug made of a combination of hazardous chemicals.

