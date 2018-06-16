EMS responded to a reported vehicle off of a bridge in Northeast Austin.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, it happened near 11100 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd around 11 a.m., and two people were involved.
@ATCEMS wrote that the vehicle reportedly went off of a bridge, and one person was trapped. They removed that person and evaluated both.
A later tweet read the two patients refused to be transported, and the vehicle was on its side off a bridge.
