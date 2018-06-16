EMS responded to a reported vehicle off of a bridge in Northeast Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, it happened near 11100 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd around 11 a.m., and two people were involved.

Multiple assets responding to a vehicle rescue ~11100 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd (10:59) reports of vehicle off of bridge. Two patients reported, one may be pinned. Units responding. Watch for responders in the area. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2018

@ATCEMS wrote that the vehicle reportedly went off of a bridge, and one person was trapped. They removed that person and evaluated both.

UPDATE vehicle rescue ~11100 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd: on-scene @AustinFireInfo reporting one patient entrapped. Stabilizing vehicle to begin extrication of patient. 2nd patient is out of the vehicle. Patient assessments underway. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2018

UPDATE2 vehicle rescue ~11100 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd: Patient has been extricated. Both patients to be evaluated by #ATCEMSMedics. No trauma alerts have been declared. Transport to be determined. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2018

A later tweet read the two patients refused to be transported, and the vehicle was on its side off a bridge.

FINAL vehicle rescue ~11100 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd: reported vehicle on its side off a bridge, one patient entrapped and extricated. #ATCEMSMedics are in the process of obtaining two refusals. No further updates planned. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2018

