Dead body found floating in Lady Bird Lake, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS performed a water rescue for a deceased person floating in Lady Bird Lake on Thursday.

Medics were alerted to the incident near 9 East Avenue around 2:37 p.m. Water rescuers sent out boats to investigate, and the adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet at 3:19 p.m., ATCEMS said it is now "working on recovery and relocation of the victim back to shore."

Medics on scene told KVUE the body was male and seemed to have been in the area for a few days.

No other information is available at this time.