AUSTIN, Texas — A man was declared dead after Austin-Travis County EMS was called to a wilderness rescue in southeast Austin on Saturday night.

EMS and fire rescue crews were called to the 6100 block of East Riverside Drive just after 6:30 p.m., with reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

A man in his 50s was later pronounced dead on the scene, EMS said.

