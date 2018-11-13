AUSTIN — Austin Water customers no longer have to avoid outdoor water use anymore due to water restriction measures.

Tuesday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said the emergency water use restrictions that were put in place on Monday, Oct. 22 are over, and customers can water outdoors again, including once-per-week watering.

The emergency water restrictions were issued at the same time as a boil water notice for Austin Water customers following flood operations. Officials said high levels of silt and debris from the floodwaters poured into the water supply lakes.

As a result, the city's three water treatment plants had difficulty keeping water clarity levels up to state standards.

“I want to thank our customers for their efforts to conserve water and especially during the recent emergency,” said Director Greg Meszaros, Austin Water. “Austin Water is reviewing the data from the flooding event to determine what steps are necessary to ensure the resiliency of our systems.”

Before the flooding and subsequent boil water notice and water restrictions mandate, Austin Water was in Stage 1 of the drought contingency plan. Officials said now that the lakes are at full levels, Austin Water is now in the conservation stage.

Here's what is allowed under the updated conservation stage restrictions:

Conservation Stage Watering Restrictions increase the total number of hours available for watering via automatic irrigation systems to 15 hours (midnight – 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. - midnight).

All other watering restrictions remain unchanged including: Once-per-week automatic irrigation watering schedule will continue for residential and commercial water customers. Twice-per-week hose-end irrigation watering schedule will continue for residential customers. Residents can continue the following irrigation methods: drip irrigation, hand-held watering with a hose, watering trees with bubblers or a soaker hose. Residential car washing is permitted with a bucket and/or hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle. Restaurants are prohibited from providing water unless requested by customers and must limit the use of patio misters to the hours between 4pm and midnight.



