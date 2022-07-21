Emergency water notice issued for Taylor, surrounding areas

TAYLOR, Texas — The Brazos River Authority has asked the City of Taylor, Jonah Water Special Utility District and Lone Star Regional Water Authority to stop all unnecessary water usage due to a water leak at a treatment plant.
The Brazos River Authority announced the leak at the East Williams County Water Treatment Plant on Thursday. Officials want to preserve what water is left until the leak is fixed.
Car washes, laundromats and other businesses that use a lot of water are asked to cease operations while residents are asked to postpone "large water volume projects such as washing clothes and dishes."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
