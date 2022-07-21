Emergency water notice issued for Taylor, surrounding areas

A Brazos River Authority plant reported a water leak Thursday.

The Brazos River Authority announced the leak at the East Williams County Water Treatment Plant on Thursday. Officials want to preserve what water is left until the leak is fixed.

Car washes, laundromats and other businesses that use a lot of water are asked to cease operations while residents are asked to postpone "large water volume projects such as washing clothes and dishes."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Due to a major leak at our surface water supplier, all City of Taylor residents and businesses are asked to immediately... Posted by Taylor, Texas - Municipal Government on Thursday, July 21, 2022