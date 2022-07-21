x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Emergency water notice issued for Taylor, surrounding areas

A Brazos River Authority plant reported a water leak Thursday.

More Videos

TAYLOR, Texas — The Brazos River Authority has asked the City of Taylor, Jonah Water Special Utility District and Lone Star Regional Water Authority to stop all unnecessary water usage due to a water leak at a treatment plant.

The Brazos River Authority announced the leak at the East Williams County Water Treatment Plant on Thursday. Officials want to preserve what water is left until the leak is fixed.

Car washes, laundromats and other businesses that use a lot of water are asked to cease operations while residents are asked to postpone "large water volume projects such as washing clothes and dishes."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Due to a major leak at our surface water supplier, all City of Taylor residents and businesses are asked to immediately...

Posted by Taylor, Texas - Municipal Government on Thursday, July 21, 2022

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police investigating fatal shooting at South Austin gas station

Pure class. Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt helps fan with grandfather's funeral

City of Hutto wins lawsuit against developer for Perfect Game complex

Paid Advertisement