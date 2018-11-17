BASTROP, Texas — Officials on Thursday closed downtown Bastrop’s historic pedestrian bridge after an inspection revealed significant corrosion.

No one will be allowed on the Old Iron Bridge until further notice after a structural bridge engineer alerted officials that the bridge had corroded significantly, Bastrop city officials said.

The bridge, which has spanned the Colorado River for nearly a century, is the defining feature of the Bastrop skyline and is highly trafficked.

Bastrop Public Works has erected a 6-foot fence at both entrances, officials said. A sign that reads “No Trespassing & Violators Will Be Prosecuted” was placed Friday.

