New ABC show 'Emergency Call' features Austin-area 911 dispatchers

Actor and host Luke Wilson joined KVUE Thursday to discuss the new show, which premieres Sept. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — The new ABC show "Emergency Call" is giving us a look at the rush and dramatic moments that happen when people call 911.

Dispatchers from around the country – and right here in Austin – are on the show.

Hosted by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" follows the moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after first responders arrive. It focuses on the extreme, suspenseful, and sometimes humorous, stories that flow through 911 call centers.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help, people who save people,” said Wilson. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people, they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

“An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. ‘Emergency Call’ shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat.”

The new show premieres Monday, sept. 28, at 10 p.m. on ABC.