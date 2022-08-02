How to sign up to receive alerts from the City of Austin

There are a few different ways you can get alerts to your phone.

AUSTIN, Texas — Did you get the City of Austin's alert about the city-wide boil water notice? The City has an emergency alert system that sends subscribers up-to-date information about whatever emergency or disaster may be happening.

During an emergency situation or disaster, the City said it would share official information about the issue on several different platforms to keep area residents informed.

There are a few different ways you can get alerts. Here's how you can sign up to get notifications:

Download the Ready Central Texas app, available for iPhone or Android No signup or registration is required after downloading the app, just turn on notifications from the app and you're set.

Signup for Warn Central Texas to receive alerts from your neighborhood letting you know when you need to take immediate action to stay safe. You will need to create a profile on the website that includes your name, address, phone number and email to reach.

Bookmark AustinTexas.gov/Alerts. This page will post key updates throughout an emergency and during recovery. It features emergency updates in a dozen languages, including ASL.

Sign up for emergency alerts in ASL, English voice and text for people who are deaf, blind, hard of hearing or deaf and blind online or by texting AHAS to 737-241-3710.

Go to the National Weather Service for weather updates. You just need to put in your city, ZIP code or street to see relevant weather updates.

Follow City of Austin and other public safety agencies on social media. Follow this link to find what pages you can follow.