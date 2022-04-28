x
Elon Musk jokes about buying Atlanta-based Coca-Cola so he can do this

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the drink contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf.

ATLANTA — Days after the announcement that Elon Musk was purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, the richest man in the world joked with a tweet about buying Atlanta-based Coca-Cola.

Why? "To put the cocaine back in," referring to the drink's original formula.   

He re-tweeted a meme also saying he was going to buy McDonald's in order to fix all the ice cream machines. 

"Listen, I can’t do miracles ok," he responded.

So did Coca-Cola actually ever contain cocaine? 

The drink was invented in 1885 by Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton in his backyard. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf. In the 1800s, the drug was legal and was a common ingredient in medicine, according to the government agency. 

11Alive has reached out to Coca-Cola for a comment on the tweet. 

