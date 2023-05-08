Simple Promise Farms welcomes volunteers to learn about its mission

The farm offers people in treatment a chance to work on the farm while working on themselves.

ELGIN, Texas — The Central Texas Farm connected to an addiction rehabilitation center is giving volunteers a chance to see what they can do.

Simple Promise Farms offers those in treatment a chance to work on the farm while working on themselves.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the farm invites volunteers to come get their hands dirty and learn how things work.

All ages are welcome and no farming experience is required.

Representatives from the farm said this is a great way for people to see their mission and support it.

"It's hard to describe what we're doing here. We try our best, but it's, um, it's more about being here and feeling the community and the love that we provide here," said Devin Brown, the Simple Promise Farms alumni coordinator and mentor.

The volunteer days are also a chance to create a community of people in recovery to get together. Whether it’s those who have been through the program or not.

"For me, it's all about living up to an ethos of volunteerism, being able to be a part of something meaningful that's better in the lives of others," said Andy Lyew, a recovering alcoholic who frequently volunteers at the farm.

Lyew is in recovery but didn't go to the facility connected to Simple Promise Farms.

Volunteer Hunter Deming, however, is a Simple Promise Farms alumnus.

"You know, a sense of community. You know, when guys get out of treatment like myself, it's good to stay plugged in and stay connected. I just kind of find that community that you can grow and foster," said Deming.

The items grown at the farm are sold at local farmers' markets. The money they make goes towards scholarships to help more people get treatment.

