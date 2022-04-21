Elgin man killed in apparent hit-and-run; suspect sought

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Leslie Loving.

ELGIN, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect in an apparent hit-and-run collision.

Officials said 37-year-old Leslie Loving's body was found on the east side of US Highway 290 just east of Elgin on April 1. The incident occurred at US 290 and El Bosque Drive, across from the nearby brickyard.

The sheriff's office said it is still investigating the man's death, but that initial investigation leads them to believe it was a hit-and-run.

Investigators said it might have happened between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with Loving walking east on the eastbound side of US 290.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-549-5100, referencing case 2022-01283.