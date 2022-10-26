Elgin ISD rejects Chapter 313 tax breaks for solar farm company

It's a rare rejection of a Chapter 313 agreement, which many school districts in our area have agreed to.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elgin's school district is not moving forward with a tax break for a solar farm that wants to build in the area.

It's a rare rejection of a Chapter 313 agreement, which many school districts in our area have agreed to. The program is meant to incentivize companies to expand in Texas by allowing school districts to offer tax breaks.

Dogwood Creek Solar LLC filed its application in June, when many companies were rushing to turn in those applications because the Chapter 313 program ends on Dec. 31.

The Comptroller's Office usually reviews about 120 Chapter 313 applications a year. But this year, as of Sept. 1, the Comptroller's Office had received 413.

An Austin-based company called Solar Proponent proposed the Dogwood Creek Solar project in Elgin. Its website shows that it's set to begin commercial operations in December of 2024.

They could still move forward with the solar farm plans, without the tax break.