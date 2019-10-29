AUSTIN, Texas — OjO Electric has announced the expansion of its electric rideshare scooter service in Austin and Dallas, increasing its fleet size from 100 to 500 in the cities.

OjO's partnerships with Austin Commuter Scooter – the operator of the Austin B-cycle system – and Shift Transit in Dallas aim to provide easy access to their consumers.

The partnerships will also provide oversight by local teams for scooter deployment, balancing, service and repair as well as 24/7 customer service lines for users, the company said.

OjO Head of Sales and Partnerships Matt Tolan said they are excited to bring more scooters to the Austin and Dallas areas.

“It is a key part of our strategy to collaborate with local government officials, such as the Austin Transportation Department’s Mobility Group and the Dallas Department of Transportation, to allow us to better understand local market needs and be able to provide sustainable mobility solutions that service the public's transportation needs while also reducing carbon emissions and congestion,” Tolan said.

The Vespa-style OjO scooters feature a cushioned seat, swappable 48-volt battery and top speeds of 20 mph. The scooters are technically considered bikes, allowing them to use the cities' bike lanes.

OjO said their goal is to reduce cars on the road and carbon emissions. They said they are committed to working with local governments to ensure the protection of the public's right-of-way.

Back in January, Austin was the first launch market for the these OjO scooters.

