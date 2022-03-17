Number of electric cars in Austin growing, charging ports increase by the hundreds each year

Thousands of electric cars are roaming Austin's streets. While some struggle to find EV charging ports, the city is working to increase the number of stations.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the years have gone on, you've probably seen more electric car-charging stations in Central Texas.

Grant Mitterlehner owns a Tesla. He's one of the thousands who recently made the switch from gas to electric, meaning he goes quite often to charge his car and has no complaints about it.

"I'm going to keep it," said Mitterlehner. "I'm actually upgrading, so I'm getting a faster version."

Like Mitterlehner, more people are making the switch to electric vehicles.

Austin Energy Electric Vehicles and Emerging Technology Manager Karl Popham said that in 2020, 2.8% of cars registered in Austin were electric vehicles. Popham estimates in 2022 the number will be over 10%.

As more cars continue to make their way onto Central Texas streets, more charging stations will also appear. Popham said they've added hundreds in the last couple of years.

"In 2012, when we launched our first charging stations as part of a grant, we had 113 stations," said Popham. "Now, we're at 1,300 today. So it's been that kind of growth curve. Basically, several hundred every year."

Popham said those 1,300 are managed by Austin Energy. However, Tesla also has hundreds of ports, and EVgo, which offers DC fast charging, also has stations in Austin.

Over the next five years, the federal infrastructure law is expected to bring Texas more than $400 million for electric vehicle chargers.

As more electric cars hit the road, Mitterlehner hopes the number of charging stations grows fast.

"We need more because if they start coming, these are going to be crazy packed," Mitterlehner added.

In the meantime, Popham will continue to work to help meet the city's 2030 goal of having 40% of miles traveled in Austin electrified.

"The reason why it's important for the community to have this kind of goal, it has one of the largest-to-scale ways to address climate action today," said Popham.

Another reason Poham suggests switching to electric is it's cheaper. He said if you charge your car at home, your electric bill will only go up about $30.

Those who are paying $4 a gallon for gas to fill up their car are spending about $160 on average per month.

Add to that minimal maintenance because you don't have to do routine oil changes, among other things.