Some businesses in Downtown Austin board up before Election Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses in Downtown Austin are boarding up their storefronts as a precaution before Election Day.

The day before Election Day on Nov. 2, KVUE's Luis de Leon spotted some businesses on Congress Avenue in Downtown Austin putting up plywood over their windows. Employees at the 7-Eleven, the U.S. Post Office and Total Men's Primary Care told KVUE the preparations were taking place "in case of anything happening after the Election Day results."

The boarded-up businesses are located between Eighth and Ninth streets. KVUE's Luis De Leon reports that the businesses are all next to each other under the same block under the 823 Congress building, and workers say they're boarding up in case anything were to happen downtown due to the election.

In major cities across the U.S. such as Washington D.C. and New York City over the weekend before Nov. 3, similar scenes were reported, according to the Associated Press. Dozens of business in downtown areas are being boarded up to prepare for possible unrest as a result of the presidential election results.

This week, members of the Austin City Council asked the Austin Police Department for clarity on their public safety plan if protests happen after election day on Nov. 3.

APD's assistant chief said the department has no plans to add additional officers but will be ready if needed, while the Travis County Sheriff's Office public information officer said they will be fully staffed and ready to go.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

