AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin restaurant is closing its doors.

The owners of Oaxacan-inspired restaurant El Naranjo on Rainey Street will serve their last dish in November, according to Austin360.

It's not clear why the owners are shutting down this location after being in business there for seven years.

This news comes after hef owner Iliana de la Vega and husband, Ernesto Torrealba, opened another location on South Lamar in the former El Cipiron area, Austin360 reported. That location on 2717 S. Lamar Blvd. will stay open for customers.

Here's a photo of one of their meals – enchiladas with adobo sauce.

“After seven incredible years, we are saddened to announce the closing of our beloved Rainey Street location,” the owners said in a statement to Austin360. “While it’s a difficult decision, in order to continue doing what we love—and having fun with it along the way—we have made the decision to end services on Rainey Street. We’re beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our community in our first home on Rainey Street since 2012, and while this is a bittersweet moment for El Naranjo, we are looking forward to continuing the restaurant’s story at our new location. Thank you for your love and support these past seven years.”

The Rainey Street restaurant will serve its last meal on Nov. 16, but its final brunch will be served on Oct. 13.

