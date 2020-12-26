El Arroyo plans to feed 5,000 people in need this Saturday

Free meals will be handed out starting at 12 p.m. Saturday while supplies last.

AUSTIN, Texas — Call it a sign of hope.

El Arroyo, the Downtown Austin restaurant famous for its witty marquee, decided to give out more than 1,200 family meals to people in need on Saturday.

"Lots of people are in need and were counting on federal unemployment and relief money, including service industry, entertainment industry and all kinds of people with personal needs that have prevented them from earning an income during the pandemic," a spokesperson for the restaurant told KVUE. "Since the government didn’t act, we decided to try to help people in need."

The restaurant will be handing out 1,250 family packs, which it says can feed up to 5,000 people.

Employees will be serving anyone who wishes to pick up the meals at the restaurant starting Saturday at 12 p.m. until supplies run out. El Arroyo is located at 1624 W. Fifth Street.