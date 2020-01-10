KVUE at Home: Easy homemade fried rice

In another episode of KVUE at Home, Hank Cavagnaro shows us how to make simple fried rice at home.

AUSTIN, Texas — Do you ever have leftover rice after ordering take out the night before? Or do you just love fried rice and keeping things pretty simple at home? Well, here's a quick and easy home-made fried rice recipe that you can try and experiment with.

First things first, what rice do you need? Leftover rice is the best. You want something dry that will soak up as much flavor as possible. If you're cooking your own, make it the day before and then spread it out onto a sheet pan and put it in the fridge overnight.

Also, I use a wok on a gas stove, and it's amazing. But you can still make this even if you don't have a wok or gas burners. Just get whatever you use as hot as possible.

The only other major tip is to get everything ready so when it goes in, you're not looking for anything.

Ingredients:

4 cups day-old rice

Canola oil (or any other neutral oil, but not olive oil)

3-5 cloves of garlic

1/3 cup of carrots

1/3 cup of peas

3 eggs

1 bunch of green onions (save some for garnish)

1 tsp of white pepper

1 tsp of onion powder

Salt

4 tbsp of soy sauce



Method:

Cook rice the night before (or use leftovers) and let it dry. Mince garlic Prep by placing carrots and peas in one bowl for easier mixing later Beat 3 eggs and set aside Slice green onions and put into a bowl with white pepper, onion powder, salt, and soy sauce. Heat wok on high heat and add a drizzle of canola oil Add in garlic for about 30 seconds to remove the bite Add rice and heat up while mixing the garlic in Add carrots and peas and distribute throughout Make a small well in the middle of the rice and add eggs. Let me start to cook before slowly bringing in the rice and mixing it with the egg mixture. Add the final bowl of ingredients and stir to mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired.

I use this dish as an easy way to meal prep. It makes a big quantity that I can keep eating over the next week. Also, this dish allows for so much customization. Want chicken? Add it. Beef, tofu, pork? Doesn't matter, it's all going to be delicious and allows you to get into the kitchen and cook.

