Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case

Two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin.

Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that day.

APD is Looking for Three Men Involved in a Jugging Robbery at a Gas Station - https://t.co/0MSgwAw4kD pic.twitter.com/X9hzGdCTfv — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 14, 2022

A third suspect stayed inside an SUV as a getaway driver. The car is described as a newer model Hyundai Tucson.