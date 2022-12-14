x
Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case

Two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin.

Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that day.

A third suspect stayed inside an SUV as a getaway driver. The car is described as a newer model Hyundai Tucson.

If you have any information about these suspects, call Austin police at 512-974-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

