One dead, another injured in Downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were shot in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. While one is recovering in the hospital, Austin police say the other person died at the scene.

It happened near the intersection of East Seventh and Red River streets.

Austin police said they heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. before receiving a phone call that someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the first victim with obvious signs of trauma. EMS took them to the hospital where they are recovering.

Less than 10 minutes later, Austin police found the second victim with life-threatening injuries. They died just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say they haven't arrested anyone yet.

Detectives believe it was an isolated incident but remind the public to stay vigilant.

Austin police say if you know anything to call their homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

APD is investigating this as its 46th homicide of the year.