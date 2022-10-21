Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin

A preliminary investigation shows 76-year-old Doris Pitsenberger was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop to help.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows 76-year-old Doris Pitsenberger was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop to help Pitsenberger and left the area.

Pitsenberger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still working to identify the driver of the vehicle, APD said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-8111 or call Crime Stopper anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin’s 86th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 88 deaths for the year.

No other information is available at this time.