Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin



AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said.

A 6-inch gas line was struck by an excavator, according to the Texas Gas Service.

AFD said no evacuation was necessary for nearby residents. Those in the area will likely smell odorant from the gas.

Crews are monitoring the gas plume.

