APD said to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Austin police said the incident happened at Koenig Lane and U.S. 290, near Airport Boulevard.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

APD said an update would be provided later on Sunday.

No other information is available at this time.