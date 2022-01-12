Teen sent to hospital with critical injuries following incident in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is in the hospital Thursday afternoon after the Austin Police Department responded to a shoot/stab call.
APD officers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 to the 6400 block of Springdale Road. That's in East Austin.
Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene and said they transported a teenage patient to a local trauma center with critical life-threatening injuries.
APD did not clarify if the teen was shot or stabbed.
No other information concerning the incident was immediately available.