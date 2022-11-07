East Austin house under construction catches fire Monday night

The Austin Fire Department said no one was injured in the blaze.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire at a house that was under construction in East Austin is now under control.

The Austin Fire Department said the incident happened on East Fourth Street near San Saba Street on Monday night. The fire was “fully involved” as firefighters arrived on the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Residents are asked to avoid the area near Third Street/Pedernales Street and Fourth Street/San Saba Street.

No other information is available at this time.