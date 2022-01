The AFD said the fire happened in the 600 block of Bastrop Highway.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said Sunday that firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in East Austin.

The AFD said the fire happened in the 600 block of Bastrop Highway. AFD said firefighters had the fire under control at approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

The AFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

No further information was available.

