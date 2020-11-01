AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to two other reported shootings that have occurred in the last 24 hours.

One person was killed in a shooting in East Austin Saturday morning, according to Austin police.

At a press briefing Saturday morning, APD said at approximately 9:47 a.m. Saturday, Austin 911 started receiving multiple shots fired calls in the area of 1106 Reinli Street, near the Mueller City View Apartments.

When officers arrived, they located a victim in the back parking lot that had "obvious trauma." Officers immediately began performing CPR and made the scene safe for Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics and Austin Fire Department crews to take over medical care.

At 10:22 a.m., ATCEMS said one adult patient had been pronounced dead on the scene. Police confirmed the victim was a black man in his 20s.

Police said that witnesses at the scene informed officers that three suspects had fled westbound on foot toward Capital Plaza. Officers went to that area and located the three suspects. All three have been detained and are being interviewed.

Officers were also informed that one suspect had dropped a gun when he fled. A K9 unit was then brought in and located the gun.

Police said it is not known if the victim and suspects knew each other, but this is an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the public. Witnesses or anyone with any information regarding this incident should call the APD tip line at (512) 477-3588.

RELATED:

Separate overnight shootings send 2 victims to local hospitals

Reported North Austin shooting scene cleared, call canceled

Fireworks to blame for Austin apartment fire

This latest shooting comes less than 24 hours after two other reported shootings that sent victims to local hospitals. One happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Airport Boulevard near the Elm Ridge Apartments. A woman is now in the hospital with critical injuries in connection to that incident, according to ATCEMS.

The other shooting sent a victim to Dell Children's Medical Center around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police. APD could not provide any additional information about that shooting.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Central Texas residents assess damage after Friday's strong storms

Your photos: Hail, heavy winds and rain pound the Austin area

Austin mom found sleeping in car with 'screaming' baby hours after dropping off child at doctor, police say

Jogger 'put up a fight' when man tried to abduct her in southwest Austin, police say