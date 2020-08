The fire happened on Tumbleweed Drive, near Springdale Road and U.S. 183.

AUSTIN, Texas — Six people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire overnight at an East Austin duplex.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire happened at 7401 Tumbleweed Drive, near Springdale Road and U.S. 183.

There were no injuries. The Red Cross of Central Texas is assisting the residents displaced by the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. No additional information is available.

