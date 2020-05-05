AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is about how ATCEMS medics are handling stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two adults and three pediatric patients have been transported to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash in East Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS said one adult was ejected from the vehicle in the crash and was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries. The other adult was also taken to Dell Seton, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS also said three pediatric patients were taken to Dell Children's as "trauma alerts."

The crash happened in the 6200 block of Loyola Lane in East Austin.

Austin police said the crash involved two vehicles.

